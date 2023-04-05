MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami Public Works building was evacuated after a fire Wednesday.

Mechanics were transferring fuel into a storage tank when the fuel combusted in the transfer process, said Kevin Browning, Miami Public Works director. The fire was able to be contained in the back northwest corner of the building.

The road between 5th Avenue NE and the Main Street intersection was temporally closed to allow emergency vehicles to work the structure fire.

No injuries were reported.

The total extent of damages is unknown but will be evaluated, Browning said.