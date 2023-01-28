Firefighters shut down highway for three hours

GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office.

The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief.

“The fire was coming out of both ends (of the building), Desilva said.

Desilva said the state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire’s origin but it appears the fire possibly started in the motel’s attic.

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled the fire for over four hours prompting authorities to shut down SH 59, which runs east and west into Grove, for three hours, he said.

Desilva said there were only five motel rooms rented out and there were no injuries associated with the fire.