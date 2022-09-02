GROVE, Okla. – The Jana Jae Fiddle Camp begins Friday night with a barbeque dinner and a lot of fiddling around throughout the weekend.

The fun kicks off with the Lake Side Kick-Off Party and BBQ Dinner at Snider’s Camp just south of Grove off US Hwy 59. The evening’s activities include entertainment and lots of food.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s events will take place at the Grove Civic Center with workshops, stage performances and a gospel hour on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The Grand Finale presentation of all groups participating in the weekend camp will be featured on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The event will return to Snider’s on Saturday evening for a delicious dinner and great entertainment, including a fun Amateur Fiddle Contest. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the delicious food and entertainment.