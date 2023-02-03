WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Details on Thursday’s police shooting at the River Bend Casino parking may be scarce or slow to come out as the investigation continues.

The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI because the casino is on tribal land. Typically the FBI seldom releases information during an investigation.

Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said on Thursday the individual who was shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal police officer was out of surgery and listed in critical condition.

The victim did brandish a “weapon” during the altercation, but McCleery declined to identify the weapon.

The FBI is withholding the victim’s name, gender and the name of the police officer or a description of the altercation, pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Friday McCleery declined to comment on the shooting’s investigation citing in a text message “out of respect for the ongoing investigation, I will refrain from any further comment at this time.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyandotte Nation Tribal police have referred all questions to the FBI.