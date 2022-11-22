FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jimmy Johnson announced Tuesday.

The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said.

“The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said.

All parents of the students in that grade level have been contacted regarding the student’s passing.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the student in this tragic loss,” Johnson said. “Fairland Public Schools will have counselors available for all students and staff who might need assistance with the grieving process. “