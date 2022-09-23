FAIRLAND, Okla. — An Ottawa County police department was among 58 Oklahoma agencies that received this year’s Safe Oklahoma Grant.

The Fairland Police Department was awarded $10,000, according to a prepared statement released by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.

The 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant distributed $2 million statewide to selected law enforcement agencies. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was the other recipient from northeast Oklahoma.

“This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state,” O’Connor said. “My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

O’Connor said the grant continues to help rural and metro-area agencies with basic policing necessities and advanced technology.

Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. said he plans to use the grant funds to purchase an Offender Data Information System program, for the police department.

The program is a comprehensive law enforcement and municipal court records management application and enables sharing of information among other law enforcement agencies.

“This program will go a long way in helping the department,” Williams said.

There are 291 law enforcement agencies, including police departments, sheriff’s offices, Tribal police, state agencies, education and detention facilities that use the program, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“The program will allow Fairland officers immediate information that other agencies might have on a suspect,” Williams said.

With the remaining grant funds, Williams said he plans to purchase up to three tasers for the department.

The 12-person department is comprised of six full-time officers and six part-time officers, Williams said.

The department also recently received a grant from Arvest bank which allowed the purchase of outer vest carriers that serve to protect the officer, he said.

Extra protection is needed for the rural department.

Last week, Fairland Police took Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland into custody on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Venis did not surrender to authorities quietly and had to be restrained.

In March 2020, Fairland police and other Ottawa County agencies were involved in a 10-hour standoff in Fairland after Edwin Deaver Ball, Jr., fatally shot a Grove man and injured two others, including an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

About the Safe Oklahoma Grant Program

Established in 2012, the Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. All sheriff’s and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.

After the applications are reviewed, the grants are made on a one-year period and continued funding is not guaranteed. Applicants must include the city’s violent crime rate for the previous five years.