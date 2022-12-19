FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month.
Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”Gordon Williams, Jr. resignation email
An interim police chief has not been appointed.
Williams took office in Aug. 2021 and during his tenure sought to unify the community and was instrumental in obtaining several grants to upgrade the department’s vehicle fleet unit.