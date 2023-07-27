FAIRLAND, Okla. — The death of a Fairland man killed while operating a 1959 Ford tractor is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Thursday.

Carl Merit, 82, was on private property at S 560 Road about a half-mile west of Fairland at the time of the accident. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the patrol reported.

Merit was taken to Integris Hospital in Miami with head, trunk internal, arm, and leg injuries, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m., the patrol said.