FAIRLAND – A Fairland man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Billy Williams, 76, of Fairland, was driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported he struck Cody McDaniel, 31, of Fairland, who was standing in the roadway next to a vehicle, the patrol said.

The collision happened on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lane on South 590 Road, about a mile east of Fairland.

McDaniel was admitted to Freeman Hospital in Joplin in critical condition with head and trunk external injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol said the collision is under investigation.