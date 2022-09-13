DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Fairland man attempting to avoid hitting an animal was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Joe Pharris, 72, was driving eastbound on East 260 road which is a mile north of Bernice when he struck a deer, the patrol reported. He lost control of the motorcycle, the patrol said.

Pharris was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries, the patrol reported. He was not wearing a helmet, the patrol reported.

The accident occurred around 1 AM.