JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County citizen who claims they witnessed the gruesome demise of Barbara Johnson-Willard has come forward to identify the Delaware County woman’s killer.

“The eyewitness was deathly afraid of this man,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck, referring to the now-deceased suspect.

Beck confirmed the man he believes to be Willard’s killer died in 2022.

“The eyewitness would only come forward after learning the suspect was dead and could not directly hurt this individual.” Delaware County Sheriff James Beck

The eyewitness, who is not being identified in court papers or by authorities out of an abundance of caution for the individual’s safety, is the first lead in the case in eight years and by far the strongest.

Beck declined to release any details about the eyewitness.

After reviewing the six-inch thick case file, which dates back almost 28 years and identifies the man the eyewitness places at the scene, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement this week confirming Willard’s killer.

Barbara Johnson-Willard was last seen on June 17, 1996. She was wearing a two-piece bathing suit when she was last seen leaving a niece’s house around 3 a.m. A convenience store manager told authorities Willard was seen either June 17 or June 18 between noon and 3 p.m. at the store buying gas.

“The eyewitness said Willard and the suspect got into an argument,” Beck said. “She was beaten and possibly thrown around losing consciousness.”

Beck declined to say whether Willard and the man were in a relationship or how they came to be together that summer night.

“We believe Willard did not suffer in her death,” Beck said.

Officials would also not say whether the witness gave them the location of Willard’s body.

“We still have questions.” “Our goal is to find her (Willard’s) remains.” Delaware County Sheriff James Beck

“I am confident enough in the eyewitness’s statement and the follow-up interviews our Cold Case Unit has done that if the suspect were alive I would not hesitate to arrest him,” said Mark Wall, Cold Case Detective.

Stephanie Bishop, Cold Case Unit director, worked tirelessly side-by-side with Capt. James Morgan, Beck and Wall.

“She dug deep into the file looking for witnesses and turning over every stone in search of answers concerning Willard’s disappearance,” Wall said.

“Morgan also worked tirelessly running down witnesses from 1996 and interviewing them,” Wall said.

Cold Case detectives are resubmitting evidence to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations lab to corroborate the eyewitness’s information.

The unnamed witness was very credible and provided information not previously released to the public, Wall said.

“The suspect is dead and that in itself is justice.” Rene Jeffries, Willard’s sister

Jeffries who has led the crusade to find her sister’s killer said “I’m 100 percent happy – but I’m not happy because until the body is recovered it’s still a case.”

“God bless the sheriff’s department for the work they have done for the county,” Jeffries said.

Speculation about the location of Willard’s remains range from her being thrown into a hog pen, a poultry rendering plant, dropped in an abandoned well, buried in a basement or stuffed in some kind of container and laying at the bottom of one of the nearby lakes or streams.

Hundreds of leads and countless searches over the years have yielded no results as the family waited and prayed for an answer.

Recently investigators searched an abandoned well in rural Colcord after receiving a tip.

The search area is not far from where Willard’s 1996 Mercury Cougar was reportedly found 10 days after she was last seen. The car had been left in a steep ravine overgrown with brush and tall weeds

When investigators located the Mercury Cougar they found a knife on the front seat, but the car’s license plate and keys were missing, according to investigative reports. The car emitted a strong foul order. The car’s trunk was open about one inch, with what officials have determined were partial remains of decomposing body tissue and fluid.

A red rag, possibly from a shirt, was stuffed in the gas tank and automotive fluid had been poured over the vehicle and ignited, but the car did not burn.

In the months following Johnson-Willard’s disappearance, 47 witnesses were interviewed and hair samples from 15 individuals were collected and tested.

Who was Barbara Johnson-Willard ?

The only child of an unmarried couple, Willard was placed with French and Mary Johnson as a baby.

The attractive, petite, shy woman weighed a mere 107 pounds and stayed away from drugs and alcohol but some reports said the mother of two dabbled with “crank.”

She also dealt with mental health issues, according to investigative reports.

She was devoted to her pet dog, Sissy, and grieved the loss of her children because of an ugly custody battle.

Some witnesses’ statements said Willard was “too trusting” others described Willard as pretty, neat, and fearless. She dropped out of high school in the 9th or 10th grade and was employed by Simmons Poultry Processing Plant.

Simmons was also the place where she met and dated a few men.

She reportedly loved the attention of men and was married four times. Each marriage was marred with domestic violence and violent slaps on the face rarely phased her in her final days.

She could dish out abuse as well.

Investigative reports show her four marriages were short-lived and fueled by beatings. She was estranged from her fourth and last husband at the time of her disappearance.

She met her third husband on a Friday and the couple were married four days later. They divorced two months later. After a particularly heated argument, he left her on the side of the road – in Wyoming.

Her second husband, a preacher who fathered her two daughters was perhaps her only marriage not scarred with domestic violence. But it had its problems. She proudly wore a two-piece bathing suit after divorcing him after he forbade her from wearing skimpy swimwear.

Willard’s first husband reportedly cut her throat during an argument.

The young mother was on probation for child abuse after one of her daughters was burnt by a stove. Family members say the child backed into the hot stove. Prosecutors claimed that she had set the child on the stove as punishment. The children were ultimately placed with their father.

At the time of her disappearance, although she was still married, she was seeing a married man who also worked for Simmons. A week before her disappearance, the married boyfriend broke it off with Willard saying he was reuniting with his wife.

SUSPECTS

In the two decades, only two men were taken into custody.

Darrell Ray Bullard, also known as George Bullard, was taken into custody on Aug. 17, 1996, and held on a material witness warrant. It was later learned he was around 15 miles away from the Colcord area on Father’s Day.

John Weeks was charged with first-degree murder on May 31, 2011, after authorities say his fingerprints were found on cigarette butts discovered in Willard’s car. Weeks and Willard worked together at the Simmons Poultry Processing Plant in Jay for 10 days before she disappeared. Company personnel records indicate that June 14, 1996, was the last day that both Weeks and Willard worked at the plant.

Charges were dropped against Weeks due to lack of evidence.

Weeks is currently incarcerated in the Kansas Department of Corrections on multiple rape convictions. His earliest release date is 2037.

The Delaware County Cold Case Unit has made significant progress on three cases in the past two years – Georgie Cannaday, Chris Teel and Peggy Sweeten.

In the Teel case, investigators recovered Teel’s remains but continued to look for who was responsible for his death.

In the Sweeten case, investigators said the case was solved with the suicide of Jim Sweeten, Peggy’s former husband. Authorities continue to search for Sweeten’s remains.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as soon as it’s available. If you have information on any cold cases in Delaware and Ottawa County, please contact Mark Wall at (918) 253-4531.

