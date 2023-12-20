QUAPAW, Okla. — As the largest land mammal in North America, approximately 30 million bison once roamed the plains states.

However, this iconic animal suffered greatly during the westward expansion of the 1800s and nearly went extinct when less than 1,000 remained in the wild.

Thanks to drastic conservation efforts, the number of North American bison is now estimated to be upwards of 600,000 and growing.

Those same conservation efforts have also led to the discovery of a rare type of bison — one that the Quapaw Tribe of Northeast Oklahoma says they’re extremely lucky to have in their care.

Mitch Albright is the Director of Agriculture for the Quapaw Nation, and is responsible for looking after 175 head of bison that’s located on tribal land. But one of the bulls in Albright’s care is different from the rest.

His name is Frosty — a name that suits him well because his fur — from head to toe — is white.

“We tested our white buffalo bull when we first got him. I think it has been four years ago now. We sent a sample off to Texas A&M, and the results that came back showed he’s genetically pure,” said Albright.

According to the National Buffalo Association, the odds of a female birthing a pure, white buffalo, are at least 1-in-10,000,000.

“Yeah, the odds are like 1-in-1,000,000 or 1-in-several hundred thousand. I’ve seen them across Indian country though. There are a few folks that have white buffalo. We just happen to have one,” said Albright.

Adding to Frosty’s rarity are his offspring, because all three of his young have the same color of fur as their dad. Soon, they too will be genetically tested to find out if their genomes are as pure as Frosty’s.

“Whoever started it back then on preserving the species, we want to do the same thing here in Quapaw,” said Albright.

A species that has made a resilient comeback, is now a primary icon of America and her many cultures.

“They’ve stood the test of time. They’re a resilient species and they’re beautiful creatures, and I think if you get a chance to come out and see them, and see how they’re supposed to be and suppose to live, I think you would get something out of it,” said Albright.