MIAMI, Okla. — A tuition-free program is helping change the lives of several Ottawa County residents by helping them earn their high school diplomas.

“I’ve been in two foster homes. I’ve been in Willow Crest. I’ve been told I was not wanted,” said Jessica Martin, Excel High School Graduate.

Jessica Martin says her path to this moment wasn’t an easy one.

“The lady that actually took me in. She passed away four years ago, so she couldn’t be here… I promised her on her deathbed that I would get it. And I always told my husband, and I told her, I said, I’ll be 30 years old by the time I get my high school diploma. And I’m 30,” said Martin.

Now, through the Gale Presents – Excel High School Program, she’s made good on that promise.

“I finally found this program that actually let me do it on my time. So I would come home at night and when I got off at midnight, sometimes do school work until 3 a.m., go to bed, get up at two in the afternoon, do some school work, go to work at four and just repeat it,” said Martin.

The Miami Public Library has awarded 10 Ottawa County residents scholarships for the statewide program.

It allows people who are 25 years and older, like Jessica, a chance to earn an official high school diploma.

I spoke with Jessica’s husband Clinton, who says he’s incredibly proud of his wife for all the long nights and hard work over the last two years.

“I remember getting up at 6:00 in the morning, just so working on it and then raising three kids. I mean, this supermom right here, that’s her title, Supermom,” said Clinton Martin, Jessica’s Husband.

Jessica’s success is something the entire community can celebrate.

“This little girl set out on this path many years ago, and she was dedicated to getting it done. And she did it. She did it today. She’s got a full path ahead of her already planned out. She’s already enrolled at any opening for this fall. And we just couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Bo Reese, Miami City Manager.