Two board members ask to step down; Treasurer Rebecca Collins resigns Tuesday

AFTON, Okla. — The embattled town treasurer resigns as two more elected trustees are being called on to resign in an upcoming emergency meeting.

Rebecca Collins, who was terminated on December 27 as Afton office manager following scrutiny over her bookkeeping practices, submitted her resignation as Treasurer today (Jan. 2), confirmed mayor Kristi McChurin.

Community leaders in the small northeastern Oklahoma town have scheduled the six o’clock meeting at City Hall Wednesday (1/3) to request Mike Nelson and Jason Spear resign from their positions.

The men came under fire at the December 27 town meeting because the community “had no trust in them.” Spear was questioned about the unauthorized use of the town’s credit card. He claimed its use at the time of the incident was a mistake. Both men voted to keep Collins employed as the town’s office manager at a heated meeting last week.

Since then, a petition has circulated in the small town to remove the men from the Board of Trustees.

The trustees will also vote to remove Collins, Nelson and Spear from all banking documents.

Collins was terminated for the “good of service.” She was also ordered to return any community property and provide any passwords to the town’s computers. Collins said in an earlier interview the financial problems stem from her lack of organization.

In a related matter, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at Afton Town Hall Thursday, December 21st, concerning “financial irregularities.”

Hunter McGee, agency spokesman, said the situation remains under investigation and he could not comment on specifics.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.