OKLAHOMA – Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins Nov. 2 for Oklahoma voters.

Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, on Nov. 8 have the option of voting early at their County Election Board, said Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” January said. “This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections, she said.

Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the County Election Boards located in Vinita, Jay and Miami.

In the Craig County Commissioner’s race, voters will choose between Joel Todd Taylor, R, and Lowell Walker, Democrat for District No. 1. In the District No. 3 race, voters will choose between Trenton Langley, R, and Dan Peetoom. Democrat.

Delaware County voters will elect either David Beck, R, or Charlie Smith, D, to the position of county commissioner for District No. 3.

For the unexpired term for the Ottawa Commissioner District No. 2 race, voters will choose between Larry McElhaney, R, and Cody Brecheisen, D.

In the State Representative District 7 race, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware County voters will decide between Steve Bashore, R, and Jason A. Spence, D.

Delaware, Craig and Ottawa county voters will elect the following state and congressional offices:

Governor

Natalie Bruno, L

Kevin Stitt, R

Joy Hofmeister, D

Ervin Stone Yen, I

Lieutenant Governor

Chris Powell, L

Matt Pinnell, R

Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, D

Attorney General

Lynda Steele, L

Genter F. Drummond, R

State Treasurer

Gregory J. Sadler, L

Todd Russ, R

Charles De Coune, D

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Walters, R

Jena Nelson, D

Commissioner of Labor

Will Daugherty, L

Leslie Kathryn Osborn, R

Jack Henderson, D

Corporation Commissioner

Kim David, R

Margaret Warigia Bowman, D

Don Underwood, I

United States Senator (Unexpired Term)

Robert Murphy, L

Markwayne Mullin, R

Kendra Horn, D

Ray Woods, I

United States Senator

Kenneth D. Blevins, L

James Lankford, R

Madison Horn, D

Michael L Delaney, I

United States Representative – District 2