JAY, Okla. — The cause of a three-vehicle crash that sent four children to area hospitals is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on US-59 approximately one mile north of Jay.

Darius Hopper, 33, of Jay was flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries, the patrol said.

His passengers, two juvenile males, ages 11 and 9, were flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where they were treated and released with minor injuries. An eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were treated at Grove Integris Hospital and released with minor injuries, the patrol said.

Megan Martin, 32, and an infant, both of Eucha were not injured. Bobby Knight, 51, of Jay and Isaac Moormann, 28, of Broken Arrow were not injured.