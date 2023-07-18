MIAMI, Okla. — Calling all elves, orcs, Dragonborns, and wizards.

It’s the cast of characters for Dungeons and Dragons – the theme Monday night at the Miami Public Library.

The free event happens once a month and is open to the public for anyone 13 and up.

Youth Librarian Sonja Smith says D&D helps young adults and teens use critical thinking skills to solve problems within the game, while also developing social skills.

“We get to meet new people, we get to experience a fun escape from reality by playing a game together and working together,” said Sonja Smith, Miami Public Library Youth Librarian.

The library will host the next D&D event on August 21.