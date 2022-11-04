COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver.

Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler, 20, of Stilwell, Okla. She was admitted to Washington Regional Hospital in guarded condition with trunk internal, external and head injuries, the patrol said.

Troopers say Whaler, just 20 years old, was driving under the influence of alcohol and operating his vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.

Whaler’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on E 520 Rd., approximately three miles east of Colcord when it left the roadway, hitting a telephone pole then going through a fence, and rolling before coming to rest on its top, the patrol reported.