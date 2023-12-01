QUAPAW, Okla. — The anticipation quickly turned into a celebration Friday afternoon at Downstream Casino Resort.

That life-sized gingerbread house in the lobby was officially unveiled. We gave you a sneak peek last night. It’s the brainchild of Executive Pastry Chef Rebecca Foy and her staff, who say plans for this mouthwatering monstrosity began more than three months ago.

It consists of more than 2,500 individual pieces, like gumballs, gumdrops, and candy canes, as well as hundreds and hundreds of pounds of dough, eggs, butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and icing.

“I think my kids are gonna want to make gingerbread houses after seeing this. Chill. Stop,” said Jennifer Reed.

“I want a gingerbread house at home, Mom.”

“Okay. Okay. Relax.”

“That was super awesome. I’m glad that I got to be here for this amazing, I want to eat it so bad, though,” said Finnegan Bujold.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this. I think there was a lot of excitement around it. We’re very proud of it. I think it’ll be a good addition for the property, and hopefully one the community can enjoy,” said Stuart Grayson, DCR General Manager.

The gingerbread house will remain in the lobby through the month of December.