QUAPAW, Okla. – Downstream Casino Resort Director of Human Resources Lena McQuary was this year’s Leadership Award winner.

McQuary’s award was announced at the National Native American Human Resources Association’s 26th annual conference.

McQuary, the Downstream Casino Resort Human Resources Director for 12 years, was nominated due to her leadership skills within her department.

She was the first Quapaw Nation member to hold a director title at Downstream Casino Resort. She implemented and revised some current departmental focuses to improve the safety and knowledge of the resort’s employees and guests.

The award is given to leaders who have exemplified their strategic role in the past 12 months and who are otherwise outstanding leaders within the human resources community.