L-R: Undersheriff Nick O’Neal, Matt Carnes, Bank of Grove -North president; Ben Hampton, Bank of Grove president; Case Hampton, municipal lender and Sheriff James Beck

JAY, Okla. – A recent donation by a Grove bank allowed the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to buy first aid kits.

Bank of Grove donated $5,000, said James Beck, Delaware County Sheriff.

Ed Townsend, Bank of Grove CEO and the owner has always been on the front lines helping the sheriff’s department, Beck said.

The donation allowed the department to buy 31 first aid kits that will be used by deputies in the field, he said.