JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career.

After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring.

Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved prosecuting a rape case involving a 10-year-old victim.

Former Oklahoma State Rep. and former District 13 District Attorney Ben Loring, Barry Denney and Barbara Denney

“The defendant was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison,” Denney said. “The hardest thing though was seeing the impact of the investigation and the court proceedings on the child.”

The child became so upset when being cross-examined that she cried so hard she threw up, he said.

“That is when I really became committed to helping start a child advocacy center to provide support during investigations of abuse and to provide counseling to the children that go through that awful experience,” Denney said.

Denney along with Barbara Sammon, and others in child welfare and law enforcement, started the Delaware County Child Advocacy Network in 1992. That organization continues to support abused children with assistance to law enforcement investigations, counseling for victims and community education.

During the past three decades, Denney was named Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) District Judge of The Year several times and CASA’s Oklahoma Judge of The Year in 2004.

He also received Jay’s Outstanding Mentor of the Year and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services Outstanding Service Award.

Under Denney’s leadership, he started Teen Court in 1995 which trained Grove and Jay High School students in the basics of courtroom procedures. The students met monthly and assigned community service hours to those found guilty of traffic fines.

Another youth program under Denney’s leadership was the Youth Encouragement System. The now-defunct group worked to divert first-offense juveniles from criminal activity in Delaware County.

Along with other Delaware County Community members, Denney helped formed Jay Community Antidrug Network, an alcohol education organization. He also was instrumental in establishing the Delaware County Community Sentencing program and the Anna McBride Mental Health Court program.

“Whether it was in a deprived case where children had been removed due to abuse or neglect and see some of those parents so determined to get their children back that they changed their lives,” Denney said. “Those cases are the most memorable.” Barry Denney, former District 13 Judge

One couple stands out for Denney and the steps they went through to reunify their family.

“As part of their treatment plan the couple was to attend weekly counseling,” Denney said. “They didn’t have a car but walked and or hitchhiked round trip more than 20 miles for months in order to complete their treatment plan so they could get their child back.”

So many of the Drug Court, Community Sentencing or Mental Health Court individuals when given a chance changed their lives and became productive people again, he said.

On the dark side, Denney said although he has never been threatened or attacked by anyone in a criminal case, he has been threatened in cases involving divorce or guardianship cases.

“I have read that there is far more potential for judges or lawyers to be physically attacked or even killed by participants in divorce cases than in criminal cases,” Denney said. “From my experience, that is absolutely true.”

Denney said one case involved a man who brought his girlfriend to court when he and his ex-wife were fighting over custody of a child.

“As I was entering my ruling placing custody with the father, the ex-wife picked up a steel water pitcher and threw it at the girlfriend hitting her in the head and giving her a skull fracture,” Denney said.

The mother wound up serving several months in jail over that, he said.

Delaware County District Judge Barry Denney completed the Oklahoma Free Wheel bicycle tour.

“That wasn’t the only time we had to call an ambulance to my courtroom,” Denney said.

Denney and his wife, Barbara plan on spending more trips to northwest Arkansas to see their grandson in this next season of their lives.

“Barbara has been so supportive of me all these years, I really want to be much more of a companion and helpmate to her with all the extra time I will have,” Denney said.

Denney said he plans to buy Barbara an e-bike so she can ride so they can ride together.

“I will continue adding to the nearly 30,000 miles I have ridden in the last 13 years since I began riding,” Denney said. “I look forward to doing some weeklong rides in other states like Oklahoma’s Freewheel.”