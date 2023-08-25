MIAMI, Okla. —The Miami Public Library announces it’s now providing members the opportunity to read thousands of full-text newspapers without having to leave home to get them.

“America’s News” is the name of the library’s digital newspaper collection, which offers more than 3,000 current and archived newspapers.

The program is free to members of the library and $20 for non-members.

The Miami Public Library’s Director of Arts and Culture, Callie Cortner, tells us she found that the cost of print has risen so high that, just by dropping one newspaper from the library, they are able to save thousands of dollars each month.

“Kind of a no-brainer. I mean, I want to spend our budget wisely. I want to make sure that the most people get the most benefit out of what we offer. Very few people come in and actually read our paper that we have. So this is just another way that we can expand and serve more people,” said Callie Cortner, Miami Public Library Director of Arts and Culture.

If you already have a membership with the Miami Public Library and want to see what is available in the digital newspaper collection, you can do so on their website, here.