DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a storm hit the Grand Lake area of Grove and Monkey Island.

Judith Connor, 73, of rural Afton, was apparently electrocuted, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Connor was discovered by her roommate lying outside near her car, he said. A preliminary investigation shows a live power line was lying on top of Connor’s car and authorities believe she may have touched her vehicle.

The National Weather Service reported 60 mph winds hit the Grand Lake area demolishing a storage building east of Grove.

Grove Fire Chief Mike Reed said the straight-line winds left trees blocking roads and uprooted trees in the community.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.