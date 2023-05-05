JAY, Okla. — A Colcord woman died Thursday afternoon after her vehicle lost control coming around a curve and hit an oncoming truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rhonda J. Burke, 45, was taken to Integris Grove General Hospital where she died from head injuries, the patrol said..

The fatality crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 less than a mile south of Jay.

The other driver, Tracy A. Teague, 58, of Jay, refused treatment at the scene.

The patrol reported the cause of the collision as “operating vehicle at speed greater than reasonable and proper.”