GROVE, Okla. – Delaware County voters narrowly approved a sales tax increase Tuesday night.

The three-tenths of a percent sales tax passed by 51.46% to 48.54%. Voters cast 1,889 yes votes to 1,782 votes.

“I am excited about the future of the sheriff’s office and appreciate the support of our communities,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

The sales tax increase is projected to generate around $129,000 a month and will go for funding school resource officers and additional deputies.

Sales taxes for the two largest communities in Delaware County will jump to 9.2 percent in Jay and 9.6 percent in Grove. Kansas and Colcord sales tax would jump to 10.2 percent.

Grove voters won the battle but lost the war in their effort to approve an $87.2 million school bond issue to build a new school. The final votes were 1,202 yes votes, or 50.23% to 1,191 no votes, or 49.77%. The bond issue needed to pass by 60%.

Colcord voters approved a $1.145 million, 10-year school bond issue, by 67.79%.

Jay voters approved the 8% Lodging Tax by 60.95% with 128 residents voting yes and 82 residents voting no.

Miami Mayor Bless Parker

Jay voters also elected Rick Pike as the police chief with 85.91% of the vote, Miami voters elected Bless Parker as mayor by 79.24% and Vinita voters elected Josh Lee as mayor with 56.54% of the vote.

Afton voters rejected the propositions allowing the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer to be elected or appointed positions, by over 80%.

CANDIDATE RACES

OTTAWA COUNTY

COMMERCE – COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3

Sandra Sue Ross, 67.09%

Walt Maris, 32.91%

AFTON – BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Kristina McChurin, 20.99%

Carol Lynn Turner, 17.94%

Michael H. Nelson, 17.18%

William Jones, 16.79%

Franklin Betz, 15.65%

Cindy Todd, 11.45%

Winners: McChurin, Turner and Nelson

TOWN CLERK

Bobbi Jo Baumann, 74.16%

Regina L. Crawford, 25.84%

QUAPAW – BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 1

Mickey Johnson, 51.52%

Tim Lovell, 48.48 %

QUAPAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS – BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

Dennis Shane King, 57.06%

John V. Jennings, 42.94%

MIAMI PUBLIC SCHOOLS – BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

Mark Zordel, 54.42%

Jamie Williams, 45.68%

DELAWARE COUNTY

KETCHUM PUBLIC SCHOOLS – BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

Ryan Rogers, 60.79%

Dandy A. Risman, 39.21%

INDIAN CAPITAL TECH CENTER – BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

Mark Walters, 51.79%

Scott Chambers, 48.21%

CRAIG COUNTY

BIG CABIN – BOARD OF TRUSTEES

George Gus Stevens, 30%

Edward Sullivan, 27.4

Vicki Mayes, 27.4

Teresa A. Sullivan, 10%

Joey Schoeffler, 5.71%

Winner: Stevens, Sullivan and Mayes

VINITA – COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1

Dale Haire, 56.20%

Mike Bichard, 43.80%

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2

John Swift, 67.25%

Rick Claborn, 32.75%

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3

Clarence Skip Briley, 54.04%

Edna M. Smith, 45.96%

CHIEF OF POLICE

Mark Johnson, 52.52%

Bobby Floyd, 47.48%

WELCH – BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Kathy Jenkins, 36.07%

Gary Daugherty, 32.79%

Floyd Moss III, 31.15%

Winners: Jenkin and Daugherty

CHELSEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 5 (Unexpired Term)