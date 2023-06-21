DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A State of Emergency was declared Tuesday for 10 Oklahoma counties, including Delaware County.

Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency for Delaware, Creek, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Choctaw counties after storms swept across the area on early Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell are out of state allowing Treat to sign the executive order.

The storms, with wind damage consistent with 80 to 100 mph gust winds, uprooted trees, damaging homes and businesses and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” said Governor Stitt. “The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, June 20, 2023

Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement saying the State of Emergency triggered the activation of the Emergency Price Stabilization Act and cautioned Oklahomans to be mindful for contractor fraud.