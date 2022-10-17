JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Emergency Management director is free on $15,000 bail after being booked into the Ottawa County jail on a sexual battery charge.

Jeff Reeves, 37, of Miami, was charged Monday in Ottawa County District Court in Miami.

David Poindexter, Delaware County Commissioner chairman said he has not spoken to Reeves, who has been with the county agency for a year and a half.

The commissioners have a scheduled meeting set for Tuesday. Reeves’s criminal case was not on the meeting agenda, but Poindexter said the situation would be addressed – possibly in a special meeting.

Reeves denied the allegations and the victim passed a polygraph test, according to an arrest affidavit.

Winston Connor II, Reeves’s attorney, is in a trial in Delaware County and could not be reached for immediate comment.

The initial report was taken by Quapaw Tribal Marshals just after midnight on July 2 shortly after a party ended that was attended by Reeves and the victim, the affidavit states.

The victim was at a party in rural Ottawa County and became too intoxicated to drive home so she was driven home alone by Reeves. The suspect’s wife brought the victim’s child in a separate vehicle, the affidavit states.

During the drive to the victim’s residence, Reeves allegedly inappropriately touched the victim and made sexually suggestive remarks about the victim’s clothing.

After arriving at the her residence, the victim asked Reeves’ wife to come in while her boyfriend locked Reeves out of the residence. While Reeves was beating on the door, the victim relayed to Reeves’ wife details of the alleged assault.

Reeves’ daughter-in-law told investigators the victim spent a couple of hours drinking and swimming during the party and at one point the victim was arguing with some of the party guests. She passed out several times before Reeves took her home, according to the witness’s statement to investigators, the affidavit states.