

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The deaths of a man and woman, whose bodies were found alongside a Delaware County highway, is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday.

Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick and Shelby Blackfox, 22 of Oklahoma City died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported.

The fatality collision occurred around 7:20 p.m. on E 395 Rd, which is a quarter of a mile south of OK-28.

The crash site is approximately 10 miles north of Eucha, the patrol said.