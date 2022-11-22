MIAMI, Okla. — The deadline to apply for a large undergraduate scholarship is quickly approaching. The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship awards up to $55,000 per year for eligible students or alumni to pursue a four-year degree. The application deadline is January 12, 2023. This is the largest private scholarship in the United States available exclusively for students and graduates from two-year colleges.

Students pursuing any area of study may apply. They must be a current student at a two-year institution with sophomore status or a recent graduate. Students must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA, demonstrate financial need, and plan to transfer to a four-year university in the fall of 2023. Financial need is defined as a family income up to $95,000.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to helping promising young people who have a financial need to reach their full potential through education. Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarships can provide funding for tuition, room and board, fees, and textbooks. Each award can total up to $55,000 annually, though the amounts will vary based on the cost of the institution each recipient attends. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $130 million in scholarships funding over 1,900 students.

Students at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College who want to apply for a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarship should complete the online application by January 12th, 2023. Applications are available through the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation website, which you can find HERE.

For more information, please contact NEO academic advisor, Bobbie Pennington at bpennington@neo.edu or (918) 540-6971.