(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Senate approved Senate Bill 7. The measure would stop Oklahoma from changing the clock twice a year and lock in Daylight Saving Time (DST) year round. The bill was introduced by Oklahoma State Senator, Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, a Republican from Tahlequah.

“Oklahoma needs to be on the right side of this issue. Locking the clock in DST has countless benefits, and will result in our state being safer, healthier, more productive, and more profitable. Overall, this will improve the quality of life for all Oklahomans. I’d like to thank my colleagues for their support on this measure and look forward to the day we permanently lock Oklahoma’s clock,” said Stephens.

This legislation relies on the Sunshine Protection Act to be passed at the federal level before being enacted in the state. The Sunshine Protection Act gives states the rights to choose to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time, or practice standard time. Nearly half of the states have already passed legislation to stop their clock, with 19 choosing DST.

“In less than two weeks, we change time again, and I encourage all Oklahomans to pay attention to how they feel with the extra hour of daylight and to take note of everything they can accomplish during that extra evening hour after school or work,” said Stephens.

Senate Bill 7 now moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.