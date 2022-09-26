MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist’s leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four miles west of Miami, the patrol said.

The name of the driver of the 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle is being withheld, the patrol said.

The driver was admitted to Freeman Hospital in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the patrol said.