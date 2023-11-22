MIAMI, Okla. – A Cuban national is being held on $100,000 bail on complaints of human trafficking after he was stopped in Fairland with a teenage girl.

Naidel Morales Marin, 29, was stopped in Fairland by police for reckless driving on Monday, said Fairland Police Chief Dan Cook.

A 16-year-old girl, also from Cuba, was accompanying Marin, said prosecutor Clint Ward.



‘The complaint of human trafficking is being further investigated,” Ward said. “I want to make sure all of the components of the statute are met.”

The two were traveling from Chicago to Texas when they were stopped by Fairland police on a traffic stop, he said.

“The girl did not speak any English and Marin spoke very little English,” Ward said.

Ward said both entered the United States illegally.

“At first he told us the girl was his cousin then he changed his story to say the girl was his girlfriend,” Ward said.

Ward said Marin told authorities “He was married but in Cuba, it’s customary for a man to be married and have seven girlfriends.”

In addition to human trafficking, Marin is being held on complaints of no drivers license, driving left of center and reckless driving.

Ward said the teen is being held at an undisclosed facility for juvenile international children in southern Oklahoma.