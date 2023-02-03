BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported.

The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on OK 2 approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket.

Other vehicles involved in the crash with Dugger’s 2014 Nissan Versa are Timothy Shoulders, 43, of Oswego, Kan., who was driving a 2012 Kenwoth T800 semi truck and Richard Berzas, 51, of Chetopa, Kan., who was driving a 2005 Ford F350 pickup, the patrol said.

Berzas was treated and released from Mercy Hospital with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Shoulders was not injured.