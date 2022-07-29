OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Craig and Ottawa Cattlemen’s Associations won a Priefert SO4 Chute and Carriage at the 70th Annual Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show.

A Priefert SO4 chute with carriage is awarded to the unified county that has the most growth from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.



Standing left to right: Joey Gamble, OCA President Byron Yeoman, Michael, Reign, Ryder and Kalleigh Hodges, Mike Weeks, Joe Boles and Lori Henderson.

The Craig and Ottawa Cattlemen’s Associations recruited 19 new members over the year and this is their second time winning a chute.

Several hundred cattle ranching families from around the state come together at the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Convention to create policy, listen to informative speakers, celebrate industry accomplishments, and recognize individuals and groups, like the Craig and Ottawa Cattlemen, who contribute to the success of the Oklahoma Beef Industry.