MIAMI, Okla. – Buffalo Run Casino & Resort announced Tuesday that Grammy award-winning country super group Diamond Rio is bringing their crowd-pleasing harmonies to The Peoria Showplace stage on Thursday, December 22nd.

The six-time Vocal Group of the Year signed to Arista Records, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet In The Middle,” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hit singles “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In a Week or Two” and more.

Diamond Rio has released 11 studio albums (including a Christmas album), two Greatest Hits compilations and their first-ever live project, Diamond Rio Live. Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian award.