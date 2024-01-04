OKLAHOMA (STACKER) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation.

The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. Oklahoma has a child food insecurity rate of 19.2%, which ranks #6 highest among all states.

Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in Oklahoma.

50. Harmon County

Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (120 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

— 2.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (320 total)

— 0.2% higher than national average

— 0.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $167,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

49. Woodward County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (970 total)

— 3.0% higher than national average

— 3.0% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (2,630 total)

— 1.1% higher than national average

— 1.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,379,000

— Cost per meal: $3.26

48. Pawnee County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (740 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

— 3.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (2,300 total)

— 2.2% higher than national average

— 2.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,198,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

47. Washita County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (530 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

— 3.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (1,460 total)

— 1.4% higher than national average

— 1.4% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $796,000

— Cost per meal: $3.39

46. Cimarron County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.5% (110 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

— 3.4% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (280 total)

— 1.0% higher than national average

— 1.0% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $134,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

45. Roger Mills County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.5% (180 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

— 3.4% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (470 total)

— 1.2% higher than national average

— 1.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $241,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

44. Pottawatomie County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (3,400 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

— 3.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (10,370 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

— 2.5% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $5,364,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

43. Jackson County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (1,250 total)

— 3.8% higher than national average

— 3.8% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (3,090 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

— 0.7% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,576,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

42. Garvin County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (1,410 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

— 4.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (3,880 total)

— 2.2% higher than national average

— 2.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,945,000

— Cost per meal: $3.11

41. Nowata County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (470 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

— 4.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (1,480 total)

— 2.6% higher than national average

— 2.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $773,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

40. Tulsa County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (33,260 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

— 4.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (85,400 total)

— 1.3% higher than national average

— 1.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $45,854,000

— Cost per meal: $3.33

39. Bryan County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (2,300 total)

— 4.7% higher than national average

— 4.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (7,260 total)

— 3.6% higher than national average

— 3.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,686,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

38. Beckham County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (1,160 total)

— 5.1% higher than national average

— 5.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (3,330 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

— 3.5% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,690,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

37. Osage County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (2,160 total)

— 5.1% higher than national average

— 5.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (6,290 total)

— 1.6% higher than national average

— 1.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,254,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

36. Mayes County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (2,050 total)

— 5.3% higher than national average

— 5.3% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (6,330 total)

— 3.6% higher than national average

— 3.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,263,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

35. Craig County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (660 total)

— 5.4% higher than national average

— 5.4% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (2,270 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

— 4.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,174,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

34. Oklahoma County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (43,600 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

— 5.5% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (103,470 total)

— 1.3% higher than national average

— 1.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $54,133,000

— Cost per meal: $3.25

33. Marshall County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.7% (830 total)

— 5.6% higher than national average

— 5.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.8% (2,470 total)

— 3.0% higher than national average

— 3.0% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,272,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

32. Greer County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (280 total)

— 5.8% higher than national average

— 5.8% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (900 total)

— 3.8% higher than national average

— 3.8% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $465,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

31. Carter County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (2,650 total)

— 5.9% higher than national average

— 5.9% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (7,500 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

— 3.7% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,830,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

30. Kay County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.1% (2,420 total)

— 6.0% higher than national average

— 6.0% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (6,740 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

— 3.5% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,295,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

29. Stephens County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.2% (2,230 total)

— 6.1% higher than national average

— 6.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (6,620 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

— 3.4% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,404,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

28. Cherokee County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.3% (2,400 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

— 6.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (8,140 total)

— 4.9% higher than national average

— 4.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $4,329,000

— Cost per meal: $3.30

27. Caddo County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.4% (1,620 total)

— 6.3% higher than national average

— 6.3% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (4,400 total)

— 3.3% higher than national average

— 3.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $2,118,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

26. Cotton County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.0% (300 total)

— 6.9% higher than national average

— 6.9% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (960 total)

— 4.8% higher than national average

— 4.8% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $480,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

25. Murray County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.1% (750 total)

— 7.0% higher than national average

— 7.0% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (2,150 total)

— 3.6% higher than national average

— 3.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,090,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

24. Okmulgee County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.1% (2,100 total)

— 7.0% higher than national average

— 7.0% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (6,160 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

— 4.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,019,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

23. Delaware County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.4% (2,030 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

— 7.3% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (6,680 total)

— 3.8% higher than national average

— 3.8% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,436,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

22. Ottawa County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.4% (1,820 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

— 7.3% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.5% (5,150 total)

— 4.7% higher than national average

— 4.7% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $2,473,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

21. Hughes County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.7% (750 total)

— 7.6% higher than national average

— 7.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.1% (2,270 total)

— 5.3% higher than national average

— 5.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,100,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

20. Pittsburg County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.7% (2,330 total)

— 7.6% higher than national average

— 7.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (7,350 total)

— 4.9% higher than national average

— 4.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,776,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

19. Pushmataha County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.7% (580 total)

— 7.6% higher than national average

— 7.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,990 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

— 6.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $975,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

18. Atoka County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.8% (730 total)

— 7.7% higher than national average

— 7.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (2,300 total)

— 4.9% higher than national average

— 4.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,182,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

17. Kiowa County

Child food insecurity rate: 23.8% (500 total)

— 7.7% higher than national average

— 7.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,470 total)

— 4.9% higher than national average

— 4.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $749,000

— Cost per meal: $3.16

16. Okfuskee County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (660 total)

— 7.9% higher than national average

— 7.9% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 18.3% (2,190 total)

— 6.5% higher than national average

— 6.5% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,078,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

15. Le Flore County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.2% (2,960 total)

— 8.1% higher than national average

— 8.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.1% (8,530 total)

— 5.3% higher than national average

— 5.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $4,205,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

14. Muskogee County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.3% (4,060 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

— 8.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (11,040 total)

— 4.3% higher than national average

— 4.3% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $5,572,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

13. Sequoyah County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.5% (2,420 total)

— 8.4% higher than national average

— 8.4% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 16.9% (7,040 total)

— 5.1% higher than national average

— 5.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $3,431,000

— Cost per meal: $3.03

12. Coal County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.6% (340 total)

— 8.5% higher than national average

— 8.5% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (1,040 total)

— 6.9% higher than national average

— 6.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $497,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

11. Haskell County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.6% (740 total)

— 8.5% higher than national average

— 8.5% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.9% (2,270 total)

— 6.1% higher than national average

— 6.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,112,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

10. Comanche County

Child food insecurity rate: 24.8% (7,130 total)

— 8.7% higher than national average

— 8.7% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (18,040 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

— 3.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $8,879,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

9. Adair County

Child food insecurity rate: 25.0% (1,490 total)

— 8.9% higher than national average

— 8.9% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 19.0% (4,200 total)

— 7.2% higher than national average

— 7.2% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,987,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

8. Jefferson County

Child food insecurity rate: 25.6% (390 total)

— 9.5% higher than national average

— 9.5% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (1,050 total)

— 5.4% higher than national average

— 5.4% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $547,000

— Cost per meal: $3.23

7. Tillman County

Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (450 total)

— 9.6% higher than national average

— 9.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 15.8% (1,160 total)

— 4.0% higher than national average

— 4.0% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $599,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

6. Johnston County

Child food insecurity rate: 26.0% (680 total)

— 9.9% higher than national average

— 9.9% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (1,920 total)

— 5.6% higher than national average

— 5.6% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $989,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

5. McCurtain County

Child food insecurity rate: 26.2% (2,200 total)

— 10.1% higher than national average

— 10.1% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.9% (5,880 total)

— 6.1% higher than national average

— 6.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $2,931,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

4. Seminole County

Child food insecurity rate: 26.5% (1,620 total)

— 10.4% higher than national average

— 10.4% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (4,610 total)

— 6.9% higher than national average

— 6.9% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $2,239,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02

3. Latimer County

Child food insecurity rate: 26.6% (590 total)

— 10.5% higher than national average

— 10.5% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 17.8% (1,820 total)

— 6.0% higher than national average

— 6.0% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $937,000

— Cost per meal: $3.20

2. McIntosh County

Child food insecurity rate: 27.7% (1,090 total)

— 11.6% higher than national average

— 11.6% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 18.9% (3,730 total)

— 7.1% higher than national average

— 7.1% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,907,000

— Cost per meal: $3.18

1. Choctaw County

Child food insecurity rate: 29.3% (1,050 total)

— 13.2% higher than national average

— 13.2% higher than national average Food insecurity rate: 19.6% (2,890 total)

— 7.8% higher than national average

— 7.8% higher than national average Annual food budget shortfall: $1,417,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

