MIAMI, Okla. — A fatality collision from Monday night is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Earlene Ingram, 64, died at the scene with massive injures, the patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on US. – 69 about one mile south of Miami, the patrol said.

The other driver, Michael Shepard, 27, of Miami, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with legs and arm injuries, the patrol said.