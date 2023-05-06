QUAPAW, Okla. – A Commerce woman was pinned for nearly 25 minutes after her vehicle departed a county road, rolled three-quarters and came to rest on the driver’s side, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Amanda J. Johnson, 81, was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition with external trunk, head, neck and arm injuries, the patrol reported.

The injury collision occurred on Saturday around 10:45 a.m. on South 620 Road less than two miles east of Quapaw.

The crash is under investigation, the patrol reported.