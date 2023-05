May 6 wreck occurred near Quapaw

QUAPAW – A Commerce woman has died from injuries she received in a one-vehicle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Amanda J. Johnson, 81, died on Friday, the patrol said. She was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin on May 6.

The collision occurred on South 620 Road east of Quapaw. Johnson’s vehicle departed the roadway, rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.