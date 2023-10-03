COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce teenager critically injured in a vehicle crash has died, according to the family.

Lane Dunbar, 17, was driving at a high rate of speed on South 560 Road approximately two miles north of Commerce around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, when his vehicle left the roadway rolling eight times and landing on the passenger side.

The Commerce junior was thrown about 15 feet from the vehicle and died from his injuries on Oct. 2.

Three other Commerce teens were injured in the crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.