COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce teenager involved in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning remains hospitalized in critical condition, the family said on Sunday.

Lane Dunbar. Photograph provided by family

Lane Dunbar, 17, was driving a Hyundai Tucson at a high rate of speed on South 560 Road approximately two miles north of Commerce around 3:15 a.m. when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled eight times landing on the passenger side.

The teen suffered a traumatic brain injury and has lacerations to his liver, right kidney and spleen, bruising to both lugs, multiple broken ribs two fractures to his spine and remains in critical condition, the family said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported alcohol was involved in the crash.

Dunbar’s family said the Commerce junior was ejected about 15 feet after the rollover.

The three other passengers were all treated and released from Joplin’s Mercy and Freeman’s hospitals.