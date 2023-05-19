COMMERCE, Okla. — After a crash involving two school buses catching fire, Commerce school officials are working through a plan to replace those buses before the upcoming school year.

What began as a routine trip to service four Commerce Public School buses suddenly became horrific as two buses became engulfed in flames following a crash. School officials say that the buses had less than 7,500 miles on them and were just purchased in November.

The buses are insured through the school, and claims have already been submitted, according to district officials.

“Anytime you get a phone call like that I mean I wanted to hope he was joking. I asked him if he was joking and he assured me that he was not so it’s go into okay what can we do now mode,” said Steve Moss, Commerce Schools Superintendent.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash. One staff member was injured and transported to the hospital but was released soon after the crash.