PINEVILLE – A former Commerce police officer accused of destroying property at a Noel bar has been charged.

Christopher Chase, 32, of Miami, was charged on Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court with fourth-degree property damage, a felony. He also faces charges of fourth-degree assault, trespassing and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a July 8 arrest by the Noel Police Department concerning an incident at Shadow Lake, a nightclub in Noel.

Chase is accused of throwing a barstool across the club striking a wall behind the club staff, according to court records. As law enforcement attempted to place Chase into the back of a patrol unit, Chase began striking his head on the back of the vehicle and his legs had to be eventually restrained, court records show.

A week after the incident, Chase tendered his resignation to the Commerce Police Department on July 13, according to Michael Hart, Commerce city manager. No reason was given for his resignation.

The Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET, confirmed Monday that Chase’s case is under investigation.

CLEET provides certification to state and municipal law enforcement officers.

A conviction could end Chase’s law enforcement career.

“This was just another drunk,” said Robert Miller, Shadow Lake owner, referring to Chase.

Miller took issue with questions asked of him about the incident saying he “was the victim” and had a “good relationship with local police.”

No one in the bar was assaulted directly, but Chase, who was reportedly intoxicated, is accused of entering the established at an entrance other than the front door and throwing a barstool, he said.

Miller expressed his outrage with the publicity associated with the incident but said he had a video. Miller declined to release the video to KSN.