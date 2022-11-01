MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season.
NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second.
“It was a great start to the season for NEO Rodeo. I am very proud of their great work ethic in preparing for this rodeo. It was the best start we could have hoped for, and I am confident in our team,” said NEO Rodeo Coach, Kolby Ungeheuer.
| Fundraiser Gala “The Greatest Show” To Benefit NEO A&M >
Breakaway Roping
- Emma Ricke – 2nd place, long go round
- Campbell Cooper – 7th place, long round
Goat Tying
- Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place, long round
- Emma Ricke – 4th place, long round
Barrel Racing
- Bailey Stuva – 1st place, average
- Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place, long round
- Macy Fudge – 12th place, long and short round
Calf Roping
- Blake Tatham – 2nd, average
- Brody Tunks – 6th, average
- Zane Kilgus – 3rd, long round
Team Roping
- Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place, average
- Cade Turner and Dawson Mitchell – 4th place, average