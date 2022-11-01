NEO A&M College rodeo teams places first and second at the first rodeo of the season

MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season.

NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second.

“It was a great start to the season for NEO Rodeo. I am very proud of their great work ethic in preparing for this rodeo. It was the best start we could have hoped for, and I am confident in our team,” said NEO Rodeo Coach, Kolby Ungeheuer.

Breakaway Roping

Emma Ricke – 2nd place, long go round

Campbell Cooper – 7th place, long round

Goat Tying

Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place, long round

Emma Ricke – 4th place, long round

Barrel Racing

Bailey Stuva – 1st place, average

Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place, long round

Macy Fudge – 12th place, long and short round

Calf Roping

Blake Tatham – 2nd, average

Brody Tunks – 6th, average

Zane Kilgus – 3rd, long round

Team Roping

Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place, average