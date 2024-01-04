JAY, Okla. — The Delaware County District Attorney’s office released a statement today (1/4) announcing the 25-year-old Peggy Sweeten case was solved.

“James Sweeten is the only suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of Peggy Sweeten,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

First Assistance District Attorney Clint Ward reviewed the case file submitted by Beck and released his findings today (Jan. 4).

“They agree that we have solved the Peggy Sweeten homicide case,” Beck said.

The letter states “…you can show this case solved due to the death of the main suspect.”

Since Beck assumed the county’s top law enforcement post, he has carved out a department within the sheriff’s office that focuses 100 percent of its time and resources on solving cold cases.

Working with Cherokee Nation, the unit has solved three decades-old cold cases.

“I promised the families we would do our best,” Beck said. “I wish we could publicly identify the suspect in some of the cases but there are legal issues that sometimes prevent this.”

But in some of the cases, like the Peggy Sweeten case, our top priority is to locate and return the remains to the family, he said.

Peggy Sweeten, Photograph provided by The Oklahoman

“Of course, we will continue to follow up on all leads regarding the whereabouts of Peggy Sweeten’s remains,” said Mark Wall, Cold Case Investigator. “This case is solved, but it’s not closed until Peggy Sweeten’s remains are returned to her family.

“I made a promise to the family several months ago when I picked up the case file, I would do everything within my power to locate Peggy,” Wall said.

The 52-year-old special education teacher and grandmother was last seen on Jan. 13, 1998. She disappeared without a trace from her Grand Lake home leaving her car, clothing, photos, and personal mementos behind.

At the urging of her son, Patrick Sweeten, Jim Sweeten finally contacted authorities months after Peggy disappeared. He told authorities he was working as a superintendent at a Kansas school when Peggy disappeared. He said when he returned from an educational conference he found a note, reportedly written by Peggy, saying she was leaving her marriage of 33 years to be with a man she met online.

Wall said soon after he picked up the cold case file he learned the conference was held two weeks after Peggy reportedly disappeared.

Early in the investigation, Jim put up roadblocks to find Peggy or provide information about the day she disappeared.

When questioned in 2011 about Peggy’s disappearance, Jim refused to submit to a polygraph test and to allow a search of his Grove property.

“James appeared to be deceptive and evasive;” “appeared to be attempting to find out how far the investigation had progressed;” “what the investigators knew;“ and “what direction the investigation was headed,” the 2011 search warrant stated.

Peggy Sweeten (Photo courtesy of Carolyn Houston)

Wall said he believed when divers located a 55-gallon drum near the couple’s former lake home, it was the barrel that once contained the special education teacher’s remains.

Divers brought up disintegrated and rusted-out pieces of the barrel in May.

“The remains more than likely washed out years ago,” Wall said.

Jim kept tabs on the investigation from his home in Weslaco, Texas where he lived with his second wife, Debbie.

Three days after authorities pulled the barrel from the lake, Jim took his own life.

A search of his phone showed he was constantly searching news outlets looking for information on the investigation. He also didn’t trust authorities not to set him up for Peggy’s disappearance, phone records show.

A message left for Debbie Sweeten was not returned.

A search on Jim’s phone also shows journal entries where he deflected how his relationship with Debbie started.

Jim and Debbie were involved in an extramarital affair, according to a 2011 search warrant. Jim filed for divorce on Feb. 9, 1998, less than a month after Peggy’s disappearance, and was granted an uncontested divorce on April 6, 1998. Debbie also divorced her husband in April 1998 and in June 1998, she and Jim moved in together at the Grand Lake house Jim and Peggy owned. The couple got married on Dec. 27, 1998, in Las Vegas, according to the search warrant.

Reportedly Jim Sweeten left two suicide notes.

The first note described what a good wife Debbie was and the second note said, “I can’t help you anymore. I’m sorry.”

Debbie Sweeten, Jim’s widow, is not a “person of interest” or a suspect in the disappearance of Peggy Sweeten, according to authorities.

Peggy’s family said they are thankful authorities are not giving up on the search for her remains.