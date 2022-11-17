GROVE, Okla. — Grove Superintendent, Pat Dodson sent a message to the district Thursday following an air gun scare at the high school.

Dodson said that the “presence of a CO2 weapon” at Grove High School was the cause for an investigation with law enforcement this afternoon.

“Today, our HS administration, SRO, and Grove PD were informed of this matter. An investigation was immediately launched with a thorough threat assessment conducted and completed immediately. While there was no imminent threat, weapons on school grounds are illegal and guns of any type on campus will never be tolerated,” Dodson said in a post on the school district’s Facebook page and in an email to parents.

He commended students, staff, and law enforcement for their conduct during the incident; adding that their cooperation was instrumental in the case’s resolution.

Dodson said that although more proceedings are in place for those involved, student record laws prevent the release of further details.

Weapons or imitations thereof are prohibited on school district grounds. Residents and students are asked to contact 911 or the PD’s non-emergency hotline at 918-786-6121 if they see something suspicious.