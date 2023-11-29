MIAMI, Okla. — A Christmas tradition that started in the 1940s is returning to Miami.

The town’s famous Christmas ball decorations are back and even better than before, according to city officials. They contain more than 100 LED light bulbs, are roughly three feet in size, and are made entirely out of fiberglass, with three of them hanging throughout Main Street in Miami.

The rejuvenation of this tradition was made possible by the owners of Allen Sign and Osborn Drugs, who partnered together to design and fund the creation of the decorations. Similar decorations used to hang in downtown Miami every year but were destroyed years ago when their storage facility was flooded.

“The cost I think is the time that Colby has spent engineering and creating these things and I think that gets understated in the process, I’m just helping him buy products and parts to make it with but he has the expertise to make it happen,” said Dr. Bill Osborn, Owner of Osborn Drugs.

“There is so much negative in the world today, this is just a fun project, something that is good, and something everybody can enjoy,” said Colby Allen, Owner of Allen Sign.

“Whenever you come down our main street, you are going to able to see these not for blocks, but for miles, these are LED, bright and glowing. Don’t only come to Miami during the day to do your shopping and eat at some of our restaurants, but come at night,” said Bless Parker, Miami Mayor.

City officials hope to be starting a new version of the Christmas tradition for the next generation of Miami residents.