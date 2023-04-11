MIAMI, Okla. — Several Tribal Nations in Ottawa County are wearing blue to bring awareness to something that affects native children.

Quapaw Nation Family Services held its first-ever event to recognize Child Abuse and Prevention Month.

Blue pinwheels were placed on the lawn of the Ki-Ho-Ta Center to signify the community coming together for Indigenous children who are abused.

2021 statistics show more than 62,000 child welfare investigations in Oklahoma, with roughly 6,100 substantiated reports of cases like physical abuse, trafficking victims, and substance abuse exposed to children.

More than 3,200 of those were Native children.