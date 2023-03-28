NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation contributed a record breaking $7.8 million to 109 school districts throughout northeast Oklahoma.

School superintendents from the 13-county Cherokee Nation jurisdiction gathered at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for a luncheon on Tuesday for the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day where they received their schools’ checks from the tribe.

School districts in Craig County received $192,740; Delaware County, $568,852 and Ottawa County, $134,894. The money allocated to school districts is based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens that have enrolled. However, the funding benefits all students in each school district.

“I am incredibly proud of the Cherokee Nation’s longstanding partnerships with school districts in Northeast Oklahoma,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., in a prepared statement.

These investments in public education each year show that we are all in it together,” Hoskin said.

This year’s disbursement is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002.

Aside from the millions of dollars the Cherokee Nation provides to the state of Oklahoma for education funding each year through gaming, the Cherokee Nation also allocates 38% of its annual car tag revenue directly to education.

“In total, our tribe has provided more than $84 million to public education since 2002 through the sale of tribal car tags,” Hoskin said. “This initiative continues to help strengthen and better the educational opportunities for our children across the reservation, and we at the Cherokee Nation know how vitally important that is.”

Each school district makes the decision on how to use the funding provided by the Cherokee Nation. In past years, schools have used the funds to cover teacher salaries, upgrade facilities, support operations, expand technology and bolster school programs. In the last three years, many schools used previous contributions to help respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Funding totals for other counties: